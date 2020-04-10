Family members of residents inside a Colorado nursing home hard hit by COVID-19 infections watch and wait for news on their loved ones.

(KUSA) Fourteen residents who recently died at the Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley, Colorado tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Thursday by the nursing home.

Fifteen surviving residents have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Centennial Healthcare Center said 14 of them are isolated at the facility, and one is in the hospital.

There have been a total of 19 recent deaths at Centennial Healthcare Center. The five residents who didn’t test positive for COVID-19 either were not tested postmortem or are awaiting results.

“We can’t see each other face to face. I have to depend on the nurse there to translate because he has to talk through a mask,” said Tim Schuette, whose 87-year-old father is inside the facility. They now talk through a window into his room.

Schuette’s father hasn’t been tested yet, but he said he thinks his dad is infected with COVID-19. He said he wouldn’t be surprised, knowing now that at least 29 others at the Centennial Healthcare Center have tested positive.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m never going to see him again and that’s hard to deal with,” Schuette said.

Even though he’s separated from his family by a window, Tim Schuette is one of the lucky ones.

Karl Wagner’s brother Bill died last weekend. He tested positive for COVID-19, but died of a heart attack. We spoke to Karl over the phone outside the nursing home. He said it’s the same way he said goodbye to his brother just days before.

“Bill was 64. He would have been 65 in November,” said Karl Wagner. “I finally got through to the nurse on Saturday, the day before he died, and he brought a cell phone into him but he wasn’t in a very talkative mood.”

