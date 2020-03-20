Socializing At A Distance

(KGW) Residents of one Portland, Oregon neighborhood are meeting regularly right outside their homes. They wanted to lift each other’s spirits and make sure everyone was doing okay from a safe social distance amidst fears over the coronavirus.

Margaret Seiler thought of the idea she dubbed “Outside at 5.” Prescribed social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus meant Seiler had been from home along with most of her neighbors. Her desire for fresh air and connection sparked the idea.

“I just posted on Facebook like, let’s all stick our heads out at 5 o’clock and just check in and make sure we’re doing all right,” said Seiler. “Even if it’s a good 10 feet apart.”

Other neighbors were excited to join in.

“It’s cool that we get to meet our neighbors even though it feels kind of apocalyptic,” said Emily Squadra.

“It’s nice to know that they’re there for us and we can be there for them,” added Craig Popelars.

