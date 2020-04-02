Soccer Practice Moves Online

(KOMU/NBC News) Coronavirus social distancing hasn’t put a stop to soccer practice in Missouri youth soccer leagues.



Gary Drewing, a Sporting Columbia soccer coach, says once he knew the cancelation of school and sports was going to last a long time, he had to start looking at the positives of the situation and use technology as a tool.

“We have this skill set that we need to build and it’s hard to get them to do it at home, but when they do it together they enjoy it,” he says. “So far the feedback has been nothing but positive.”

Even in a small space, the kids get to practice their foot work and work on small drills while still hanging out with their friends over Zoom. Coach Drewing said it’s nice to experience some positive out of this situation.

“To see their faces and hear the same jokes and watch all the smiles is really rewarding for me in particular,” he says. “To watch them interact and laugh is refreshing.”

