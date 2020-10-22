Silverton ISD begins temporary virtual learning amid new faculty COVID-19 cases

SILVERTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with faculty, Silverton ISD is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction from Thursday to Nov. 5.

The district said UIL activities will be suspended during that time.

A student holiday and staff workdays are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6. Students will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 9.

To give teachers time to prepare for distance learning, students will begin with daily bellwork for attendance with lessons and assignments added starting Monday, Oct. 26.

A school-wide phone message has been placed with details and more will be posted to the Silverton ISD Facebook page.

