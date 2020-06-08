Shutdown orders save more than 300 million lives worldwide

Two studies in the journal "Nature" show that shutdown orders have saved more than 300 million lives around the world

(FOX NEWS) — Scientists say shutdown orders from the coronavirus pandemic saved more than 300 million lives around the world.

Two studies published in the journal “Nature” examined how stay-at-home orders and other restrictions limited the spread of the coronavirus.

In the first study, the University of California at Berkeley researchers estimate stay at home orders, business closings and travel bans ended up preventing 285 million infections in China and 60 million cases in the US.

In the second study, researchers at Imperial College in London estimated shutdowns saved more than three million lives in 11 European countries and dropped infection rates by more than 80-percent.

Study authors say school closures seemed to have no significant effect on the virus spread.

But they admit this issue requires further study.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: