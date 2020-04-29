Sewing Shop Finds Silver Lining In Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Sopher thought COVID-19 restrictions could be the end of his West Virginia sewing shop. Instead, he's seeing booming business.

To be more precise, it’s a ‘white lining’…elastic used to make face masks to protect against the virus.

At first, upon learning of the shutdown, Tom Sopher feared the worst for his business, Best Fabric and Foam.

Then, he got a call from a customer.

“When my first elastic customer called, I didn’t think I had any. Then I found some under an old table. It was the width of a bra strap but you could cut it. I sold every bit of it in two days,” he says.

Just about everywhere else in Beckley and around West Virginia was sold out. Soon after, he got another call, this time from his foam supplier in North Carolina.

He said “you wouldn’t need any elastic would you?”

