Second round of Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Food Benefits announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Some Amarillo ISD families may be eligible for additional state benefits to help keep food on the table.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act authorized Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT), intending to give food assistance to families with students who would have received free or reduced-priced lunch while in school, but are not attending in-person classes because of COVID-19 restrictions. This benefit is available only to families with students enrolled in a Texas school who were eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, or if the school is a Community Eligibility Provision participant.

Applications for P-EBT can be found here, with a deadline to apply of August 13.

Further information, according to the released announcement on the Amarillo ISD website:

Who is Eligible?

Students who are certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or Provision 2 (P2) school that offers free meals to all students.

Children born after August 1, 2014, in families who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for at least one month between October 2020 and June 2021.

Who Needs to Apply?

A parent/guardian must apply if the eligible student is:

Enrolled in K-12 and NOT part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between August 2020 and June 2021.

Born on or before August 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for the first time during the 2020–2021 school year in May or June 2021.

A parent/guardian does not have to apply if eligible student or child is:

Born on or before August 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between August 2020 and April 2021.

Born after August 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between October 2020 and June 2021.

For more information, please use the following resources:

Texas Health and Human Services: Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) Due to COVID-19

Servicios de salud y humanos de Texas: EBT pandémica (P-EBT) debido a COVID-19

TEA COVID-19 support page for child nutritio: Here you can find guidance and resources organized by the following categories. Simply click on a category link to be taken directly to those resources on the page. For questions, please email disasterinfo@tea.texas.gov.

Call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST.