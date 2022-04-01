AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released an update on certain residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot on Friday. Those second booster doses are now available through the public health department.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in late March that it authorized a second booster dose of both the Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 50 years of age and older.

The FDA previously cleared fourth doses previously for individuals 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. According to previous reports, this decision from the FDA allows that group to get a fifth shot.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a news release. “Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”

Officials from the city of Amarillo’s public health department said Friday that individuals who received a three-dose primary series, including those who are immunocompromised, are now eligible for a booster dose at least five months after their primary series of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

Individuals who are 50 years of age and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised, who received a two-dose primary series, are eligible for a second booster COVID-19 dose at least four months after their first booster.

The city’s Public Health Department is open the following hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, individuals are asked to call 806-378-6300.