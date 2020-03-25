School Meals In Jeopardy

Some Louisiana school districts are shutting down meal programs for students forced to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak...because the staff preparing and serving are at high risk of contracting the virus.

(KPLC) Several Louisiana school systems are closing feeding sites following Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home directive.

Edwards issued the order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board, the Allen Parish School Board, Beauregard Parish schools and Lake Charles Charter schools all say they will be discontinuing the feeding sites for kids.

Calcasieu Parish School Board officials say one factor in their decision: some food service employees fall into the “high risk” category when it comes to contracting the virus.

While the Louisiana Department of Education is advocating for districts to continue serving meals, state leaders say they understand that a quote “one-size-fits-all solution” won’t work for every district.

“My prayer is that after we get ahead of the curve, that we would be able to open this back up even if school is delayed,” said volunteer Jerry Parmentier.

