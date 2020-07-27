“Save The Life Of Someone’s Dad” – Obituary Includes Plea For Masks

Indiana teens use father's obituary to encourage others to wear a mask to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19.

(WNDU/NBC News) “You can save the life of someone’s dad.”

So reads the obituary for 46 year old Jeffrey Munn.

His children, Oliver and Avian Munn, used their father’s obituary to make a public plea for mask wearing and social distancing.

Their father, 46-year-old Jeffrey Munn died from COVID-19 in a nursing home on July 20.

Munn, who battled multiple sclerosis for six years, succumbed to COVID in three weeks.

“It makes me upset when people take it so lightly or they think they don’t have to wear a mask because it’s their freedom or whatever and they think it’s like pro-American or something, you’re not pro-American if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re pro-you. You’re not treating your other Americans with respect,” 16-year-old Oliver Munn says.

“You’re purposely putting other people’s lives on the line for your amusement, and if you turn this into a joke then you’re just making other people suffer,” Avian adds.

