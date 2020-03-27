Salvation Army Making Practical Arrangements For Those At Risk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning, The Salvation Army of Amarillo began transferring furniture from the Family Store at 1211 SE 27th Ave. to housing that has been secured for some of the high-risk guests currently staying at the shelter.

This the result of a partnership between The Salvation Army, HUD and the City of Amarillo and will provide an additional level of safety, comfort and protection for our guests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: