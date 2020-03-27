Salvation Army Making Practical Arrangements For Those At Risk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning, The Salvation Army of Amarillo began transferring furniture from the Family Store at 1211 SE 27th Ave. to housing that has been secured for some of the high-risk guests currently staying at the shelter.
This the result of a partnership between The Salvation Army, HUD and the City of Amarillo and will provide an additional level of safety, comfort and protection for our guests.
