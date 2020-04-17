Rolling COVID-19 patients onto their stomach could help fight the virus

(FOX NEWS) — A common therapy practice long-known to help ailing respiratory patients coming back into use to help coronavirus patients potentially recovey faster.
Doctor Imran Sharief, a California pulmonary disease specialist, telling Fox News that flipping patients into a “prone positioning” has been helping his own coronavirus patients move toward faster recovery.
Sharief says the face-down position may improve the delivery and absorption of oxygen, as opposed to lying on the back.
It’s especially important since COVID-19 patients require more oxygen for recovery.
Sharief says about half the patients he’s treated for the coronavirus utilized prone positioning in addition to other therapies.
