Rolling COVID-19 patients onto their stomach could help fight the virus

There's a decades-old practice used to help patients with respiratory issues that could also help people infected with COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — A common therapy practice long-known to help ailing respiratory patients coming back into use to help coronavirus patients potentially recovey faster.

Doctor Imran Sharief, a California pulmonary disease specialist, telling Fox News that flipping patients into a “prone positioning” has been helping his own coronavirus patients move toward faster recovery.

Sharief says the face-down position may improve the delivery and absorption of oxygen, as opposed to lying on the back.

It’s especially important since COVID-19 patients require more oxygen for recovery.

Sharief says about half the patients he’s treated for the coronavirus utilized prone positioning in addition to other therapies.

