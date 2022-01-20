River Road High School campus to close Friday, citing COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to school district officials, the River Road High School campus will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, due to “increased cases of COVID in students and staff” impacting available staff numbers.

Despite the Friday closure, school district officials said that the high school is expected to reopen Monday. The other three River Road campuses are expected to remain open as long as they do not also experience staffing issues, though the district said staff from the closed high school campus would be used to fill gaps in the other campuses.

“Parents and Guardians,” wrote River Road ISD Superintendent Richard Kelley, “Due to the high absence rate of district staff caused by COVID and other illnesses, River Road ISD will cancel classes on the 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 on Friday, January 21, 2022. High School Staff members, who can, will still report to the campus for a teacher workday and to assist on other campuses. Classes will resume for High School Students on Monday, January 24, 2022. HS Athletic and Extra-Curricular events scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday will still happen. PLEASE isolate, practice social distancing and feel free to wear a mask if attending basketball games. If you have any questions, please contact the High School Principal, Dean Birkes, via email at dean.birkes@rrisd.net.”

