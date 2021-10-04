Richard Milburn Academy to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Richard Milburn Academy announced that it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday in collaboration with the city of Amarillo as well as the United States Army. The academy is located at 4106 SW 51st Ave. in Amarillo.

According to a news release, officials will be distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who comes to the clinic. They will be administering the second shot to previous patients, as well as the first shot to anyone who comes to the clinic.

Individuals 18 and older will need to bring their photo ID to receive the vaccine, the release stated. Those minors who are eligible for the vaccine will need to have a parent present to give consent prior to the vaccination.

For more information about the clinic, visit the school’s website or call 806-463-2284.