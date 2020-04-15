Retail sales tank as shoppers stay home

Coronavirus

U.S. Retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home

by: Fox News

Posted:

(FOX NEWS) — Social distancing and travel restrictions resulted in a dramatic pull-back in spending last month.

Retail sales declined 8.7-percent, even more than forecast.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread business closures.

Sales of cars and clothing and restaurant business all plunged.

The decline is the largest since the government started tracking retail sales in 1992.

