Retail sales tank as shoppers stay home

(FOX NEWS) — Social distancing and travel restrictions resulted in a dramatic pull-back in spending last month.
Retail sales declined 8.7-percent, even more than forecast.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread business closures.
Sales of cars and clothing and restaurant business all plunged.
The decline is the largest since the government started tracking retail sales in 1992.
