Researchers: Herd immunity bound to fail

(CNN) — Researchers in Germany say the only way to combat the coronavirus is through contact tracing.
The four top medical research societies made a rare joint statement saying that the only viable option right now is curbing new infections.
They believe that trying to achieve “herd immunity” would take several years and still lead to restrictive measures.
Instead, they say the best approach is reducing new infections until effective contact tracing is possible.
