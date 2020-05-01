Researchers: Herd immunity bound to fail

Coronavirus

Researchers in Germany say contact tracing is the best approach to combat the coronavirus.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Researchers in Germany say the only way to combat the coronavirus is through contact tracing.

The four top medical research societies made a rare joint statement saying that the only viable option right now is curbing new infections.

They believe that trying to achieve “herd immunity” would take several years and still lead to restrictive measures.

Instead, they say the best approach is reducing new infections until effective contact tracing is possible.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss