Rep. Jackson signs vaccine mandate-related amicus brief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Tuesday that Jackson, along with other members of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, joined an amicus brief in support of military members seeking religious accommodations from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the amicus brief was filed through the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 members of the Navy seeking religious accommodations from the United States Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The plaintiffs claim that the mandate “infringes upon their religious freedom rights.”

The brief, led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson, was signed by 38 members of the House of Representatives as well as nine Senators, including Texas Representative Brian Babin, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, Florida Senator Rick Scott and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford.

“What Joe Biden is doing is abundantly obvious – ignoring our Constitution. I’m proud to join Sen. Cruz and Rep. Johnson in filing this brief along with many of my colleagues who will always uphold the Constitution and stand by our service members,” Jackson said in the release. “The First Amendment right to religious liberty should withstand the test of an illegal vaccine mandate. As Russia, China, and Iran work overtime to destroy us, we cannot afford to have our military’s best and brightest on the sidelines because their own Commander-in-Chief has waged war on their rights.”

In the brief, officials state that the mandate is sidelining the deployment of soldiers who are not willing to receive the vaccine, not fulfilling “their pledge to serve and defend our country…”

“If the mandate stands, it is likely, then, that it will be more difficult for our military to recruit highly qualified individuals of faith to serve our country—a consequence that is wholly unnecessary, damaging to our military’s morale, and damaging to our national security,” the brief reads.