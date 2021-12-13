Rep. Four Price visits NWTHS COVID Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System said Rep. Four Price toured its COVID units.

NWTHS said in November, the Texas House of Representatives Regular Session of the 87th Texas Legislature passed House Resolution 1889. House Resolution 1889 commemorates nurses, physicians, and each employee at Northwest.

“The unwavering collective resolve and fortitude demonstrated by the staff of Northwest Texas Healthcare System is the latest chapter in its history of caring for its patients and the community,” reads a short message from Resolution 1889.