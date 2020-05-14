Reopening America: Debate On Safe Return Continues

(NBC News) The national tug-of-war over easing COVID-19 restrictiosn continues.
The Centers for Disease Control has released new detailed guidelines on how and when states should come back online.
So far the return to business has been gradual. In many places the number of customers is restricted, with distancing restrictions and employees and patrons required to wear masks.
That wasn’t the case in Wisconsin Wednesday night, where many bars opened just hours after the state’s Supreme Court struck down stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Tony Evers.
“We’re going to have more cases, we’re going to have more deaths, and it’s a sad occasion for the state,” Evers said.
