Regional monoclonal antibodies infusion center to open in Amarillo Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Amarillo Thursday (Sept. 23) at 808 S. Johnson St.

According to a news release from the state, the center will provide patients with the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies treatment at no cost to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a doctor’s referral. This center is hosted in partnership with the city of Amarillo and is the 18th state-supported infusion center established.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the center will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services for a 20-chair infusion center. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week, with officials being able to provide the treatment up to approximately 200 patients per day.

“Our state agencies continue to work closely with local partners to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in the release. “The new Amarillo facility will bolster our ongoing efforts to ensure Texans in the Panhandle who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.”

Eligible patients for this treatment at the infusion center have to meet the following criteria, according to the release:

Patient must not be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19;

Patient must not require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying comorbidity;

Patient must be within 10 days of symptom onset.

“I’m proud of the partnerships behind this infusion center,” city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in the release. “In response to a spike in cases and the start of the school year, state and city community partners are finding solutions to decrease COVID hospitalizations.”

This comes after a temporary tent infusion clinic was placed on BSA Hospital property to give positive COIVD-19 patients the Bamlanivimab infusion treatment. The clinic was then moved to a city-owned location east of City Hall.

This comes after state officials have established antibody infusion centers in other cities across the state including Fort Worth, Houston and Lubbock.

Doctors can refer patients to the city’s center by emailing the referral form to infusion@amarillo.gov or faxing it to 806-378-6399. The referral information will be available at www.amarilloalerts.com.