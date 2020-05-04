Redefining “Senior” Prom

Wisconsin teens deprived of their senior prom due to COVID-19 restrictions put on their party dresses and bring the fun to residents at the senior home where they work instead.

(KARE/NBC News) After their prom was canceled, two high school seniors would not be denied.

Rachel Leonard and Allie Jennings did their hair and makeup, put on their fancy dresses, and held their prom at the Prescott, Wisconsin nursing home where they work.

Rachel and Allie, both 18, work as certified nursing assistants at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. Before COVID-19, The 18-year-olds attended Ellsworth High School.

“We were just kind of talking and we were like, ‘Well, we both still have our prom dresses, we already have them,” Rachel says.

“They came to me a little timid actually,” Nikoll Friet, the administrator of the nursing home, says. “And I’m like, are you kidding me? Of course, you can do that.”

On Friday, the teens drove 20 miles on their day off to dance in the rooms of the residents for whom they care.

