Recovered COVID-19 patient donates convalescent plasma to help others

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic made an appearance on the High Plains, an Amarillo-area patient has been able to give convalescent plasma at the center to help COVID-19 patients fight the virus.

For the past couple of weeks, recovered patients have been getting tested to see if they meet the criteria to donate their plasma to patients still battling the virus, but none have passed the test until now.

What is the reason the criteria are hard to meet? Recovered patients have to be 14 to 28 days symptom-free and they have to have a negative test proving they are clear of the virus. The first case in our area was not until March 18.

Watch the video above to hear part of our conversation with the first recovered patient to donate plasma.

