Randall High student tests positive for coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall High School confirmed that a student tested positive for COVID-19 was present on campus last Thursday. Canyon ISD has released a notification to parents and guardians.

Due to protocol requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings and the implementation of social distancing practices, district administrators and health specialists are confident the exposure risk is minimal. Face to face instruction will also continue after the identified affected areas at Randall High School are deep cleaned.

Families are being asked to closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and will be apprised of further updates.

Symptoms that may indicate a possible COVID–19 infection include:

a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth,

sore throat,

new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing,

diarrhea,

vomiting,

abdominal pain,

or, new onset of severe headache.

Families are encouraged to contact a physician should these symptoms appear, and to notify the school of lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 via Nurse Brock at 806-677-2301 or the Attendance Clerk at 806-677-2342.

For any further questions or concerns, families should contact the Randall High School campus at 806-677-2333.

More from MyHighPlains.com: