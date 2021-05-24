Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio show he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that he might change his mind if people who previously contracted the disease are getting reinfected at a greater rate than those who are vaccinated.
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around.
Health officials have urged vaccination as a longer-term solution.
Paul announced in March 2020 that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first COVID-19 case in the Senate.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Governor Abbott recognizes 68 Texas students named ‘National Cyber Scholars’
- ‘One day, a tragedy will come to your community’: El Paso lawmaker says state leaders broke promise on gun reform
- Amarillo College receives $246,000 grant, aimed toward Adams Earn & Learn Program
- Congressman Ronny Jackson’s Office announces office hours in Panhandle, Borger, open to public
- CUTENESS ALERT! Deputy reunites lost puppies with owner