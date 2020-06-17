As businesses reopen and summer gets underway, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Psychiatrists say quarantine fatigue could be leading to an all-or-nothing approach to risk prevention

(NBC NEWS) As states beginning to reopen and summer sets in, more and more people are becoming more lenient on their precaution measures for the coronavirus.

The terms “quarantine fatigue” or “caution fatigue” describes the action of people becoming more relaxed about following public health guidelines and local restrictions.

Psychiatrists believe fighting an invisible threat like a virus can be challenging and can make the brain become desensitized to warnings over a period of time.

It is important to stay diligent to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

READ MORE: https://nbcnews.to/3dfkJcB

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: