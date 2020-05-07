Quarantine fatigue is causing Americans to leave home

After weeks of staying at home some people are starting to feel worn out and wanting to return to their regular lives

(FOX NEWS) — After weeks of stay home orders, Americans are starting to feel “Quarantine fatigue,” and are slowly leaving their homes more often as a result.

Researchers at the University of Maryland tracked smartphone data and discovered that Americans aren’t staying at home as much as they did in the early days of the pandemic.

They found more non-work trips, more out-of-state and out-of-county trips, have been taking place since about mid-April.

Public experts say they’re concerned that warmer weather and the easing of lockdown orders in some states could lead to coronavirus cases increasing throughout the country.

