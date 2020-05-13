Protesters Clash With Fresno City Councilman

Video shows Fresno, California city council president Miguel Arias scuffle with members of a group gathered outside his home to protest COVID-19 restrictions being enforced in the city.

(KSEE) Fresno, California City Council President Miguel Arias was cited for battery Tuesday after a confrontation with protesters outside his home.

Waving American flags and referring to themselves as independent reporters, the group showed up at Arias’ apartment Tuesday afternoon to question the city council member about reopening businesses in the city currently under COVID-19 restrictions.

The confrontation in the stairwell of Arias’ apartment was caught on camera and shows tensions escalating. At one point, the video shows Arias smacking a phone out of a protester’s hand, and shoves exchanged in the stairwell.

Arias said his kids were napping at the time they arrived and he feared for his safety.

“These are people who are known to be second amendment advocates and have made threats to my personal safety in the past and I wasn’t going to take any chances and let them come within ten feet of my kids,” said Arias.

After Fresno Police arrived, protesters gathered outside the apartment complex calling for Arias to resign and two began arguing with neighbors who told them to leave their apartment complex.

Many who showed up to Arias’ apartment also attended the Freedom Rally outside Fresno City Hall last week. Council member Garry Bredefeld was there too, supporting the reopening of Fresno.

He said Tuesday’s events crossed a line.

“This should have never happened. I completely condemn this thing where you go to people’s houses and confront people, that should never happen again,” said Bredefeld.

Read more: https://bit.ly/35TJOrM

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: