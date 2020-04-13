(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus has lead people to wash their hands frequently but all that constant washing can lead to dry hands.
Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic recommend washing with cool water instead of hot to protect your hands.
That’s because hot water can wash away healthy oils from your skin.
Using a good-quality soap and moisturizing right after washing can also help prevent hands from drying up or getting sore.
Wearing gloves with doing household chores can help protect your hands.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Protecting your hands from frequent washing
- Trump says he’ll decide on easing virus guidelines, not governors
- NY death toll passes 10,000, but new hotspots slow to emerge
- “The lord has just spared our lives,” families in Williston, SC survive tornado
- Sunday night fire causes $50,000 in damage to a vacant building