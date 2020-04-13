Protecting your hands from frequent washing

Keep your hands from drying up from frequent washing with these tips

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus has lead people to wash their hands frequently but all that constant washing can lead to dry hands.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic recommend washing with cool water instead of hot to protect your hands.

That’s because hot water can wash away healthy oils from your skin.

Using a good-quality soap and moisturizing right after washing can also help prevent hands from drying up or getting sore.

Wearing gloves with doing household chores can help protect your hands.

