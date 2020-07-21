President Trump resumes coronavirus briefings

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Having trouble seeing the stream? Some mobile app users may need to tap here.

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — President Donald Trump is resuming his coronavirus task force briefings today.

He is expected to speak at 4 p.m. central.

You can watch the briefing above.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss