PPE pollution is now a concern

(FOX NEWS) — Personal Protective Equipment is becoming a source of pollution.
A clean-up group in France says they’ve noticed discarded face masks and latex gloves in the waters off the French coast.
The group says some people are tossing their protective gear on the streets, and when it rains, those items get washed into the sea.
To help combat the problem, France’s environment ministry has increased fines for pollution infractions in hopes that it encourages people to properly dispose of their items.
