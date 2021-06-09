Potter County Jail still working to get jail population vaccinated

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. Envoys from World Trade Organization member nations are taking up a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries fight the pandemic, an idea backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other wealthy countries with strong pharmaceutical industries. On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday June 8, 2021, is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 vaccinations for inmates at the Potter County Jail are off to a slow start.

Sheriff Brian Thomas said they are still working their way through the jail population. But without enough manpower, it is difficult to get vaccines to inmates who want them.

The Potter County Jail got its first allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the end of March.

Since then, they have received a second shipment this time of the Moderna two-shot series.

Sheriff Thomas said, so far, about 70 inmates are fully vaccinated and 80 have had at least one shot.

He said 150 have refused to get the vaccine and another 174 are waiting to get theirs.

The issue is not that there are not enough doses ready for them. It is that the nurse is the only one at the jail giving shots on top of her other medical duties.

“That’s one of the things that we were discussing, is trying to see if we can’t find some help to get that done. We feel like if we can get some more help from somewhere, we could probably finish the jail out in one day,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas said their next step will be to reach out to the Amarillo Public Health Department or other medical professionals for help administering vaccines.

Sheriff Thomas continues saying they have been back to visitation since April 5. They are continuing to require visitors to wear masks and taking other safety covid precautions.

Since the Start of the Pandemic, Sheriff Thomas said the jail has had fewer than 25 positive cases among inmates and said their last positive case was a couple of months ago.