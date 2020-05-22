Poll finds not all Americans are interested in taking a COVID-19 vaccine

(FOX NEWS) — A new poll shows a significant disinterest in getting a coronavirus vaccine if President Donald Trump is recommending it.
A Reuters/IPSOS poll, surveying over 4,400 Americans, from May 13th through May 19th finding about 36 percent say they would be “less willing” to take a coronavirus vaccine that President Trump says is safe.
The results compare to 14 percent, who say they would be “more interested” based on the President’s advice.
The poll also showing a quarter of Americans have “little to no interest” in taking a coronavirus vaccine and are skeptical about vaccine safety based on how fast the vaccine is developed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
President Trump has pledged a vaccine before the end of the year.
