Plasma study shows treatment is improving survivability

(FOX NEWS) — A new study of convalescent plasma transfusions in coronavirus patients yielding promising results.
The therapy uses plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat others with the virus.
Researchers say data collected from 20,000 COVID-19 patients showed quote “robust evidence” the treatment is safe and associated with improved survival.
The study expanded on an initial report of 5,000 patients, who were treated through an expanded access program developed by the food and drug administration and the mayo clinic.
The seven-day mortality rate of patients in the larger trial was about 8.6 percent, compared to 12 percent in the initial report.
The study was published last week in “Mayo Clinic Proceedings.”
