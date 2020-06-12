Personality traits of stockpilers

(NBC NEWS) — A new survey finds that people with certain character traits are more prone to stockpiling behavior.

Researchers in Germany surveyed a small group of adults using social media.

They found people who tend to worry a lot and feel anxious were more commonly found to stockpile commodities such as toilet paper.

Those individuals also carry character traits such as organization, diligence, perfectionism, and prudence.

In March, some companies reported an increase in toilet paper sales of up to 700-percent.

