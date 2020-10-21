Perryton ISD suspending remote learning

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At their monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Perryton ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to suspend voluntary remote learning starting on Nov. 10.

Superintendent Jame Mireles told the board that he discussed the situation with the campus administrators and all agreed that remote learning was not working as a long term option.

According to Mireles, more than half of the students on remote learning, not counting those out due to COVID or COVID exposure, were struggling with grades and/or attendance.

“It’s in the best interest of the students to return to traditional school,” said Mireles.

For additional information, see Perryton ISD letter below.

