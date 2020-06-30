People most likely to get COVID-19 from family, coworkers, CDC says

A CDC study finds about 46 percent of people testing postive for COVID-19 knowingly came into contact with someone who had it

(FOX NEWS) — Nearly half of all COVID-19 patients say they knew someone with the virus, before testing positive themselves.

The CDC conducted a telephone survey and found about 46 percent of respondents who had COVID-19 had recent contact with a known patient.

Those cases were most commonly among family members or coworkers.

The CDC is now recommending enhanced measures to ensure workplace safety including social distancing and greater use of cloth face coverings.

The health agency also says improved case investigation, contact tracing and isolation of infected persons are needed.

The report was published in the CDC’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.

