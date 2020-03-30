People giving toilet paper as delivery tips

(FOX NEWS) — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one man is leaving a unique tip for delivery workers continuing their service during the outbreak.
The Tik Tok account known as evan-era-magic is getting a lot of attention.
The user posting a video demonstrating how he’s giving back to essential employees.
In the clip, you can see him giving packs of toilet paper and bottles of hand sanitizer to delivery workers making stops at his house.
You can hear one worker thanking him for his act of kindness all while telling a story about how he had a hard time finding supplies while on a recent trip to the store.
The Tik Tok now has more than three-point-eight million views and counting.
It’s just one of the many examples of how communities are helping each other as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise throughout the country.
