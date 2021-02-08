People from other states travel to Amarillo for COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a four hour drive, one woman from Santa Fe New Mexico, along with her husband and friend decided to come to the Amarillo Civic Center.

They did this after hearing they were not turning anyone away who needed it.

After hearing it might be mid March until they got their vaccine they decided the drive was going to be worth it.

Victoria Murphy said the process was quick and people from several other states have spoken to her about coming to Amarillo for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Within half an hour of being seated and filling out paperwork they call us I and our nurse was just incredible and she told us she had probably vaccinated about 25 people the day before from Santa Fe and she was getting people for Denver, from Dallas,” Murphy explained.

After her experience Murphy has since shared it with family in Colorado and even according to Murphy even people in Florida have showed interest in driving to Amarillo to get the vaccine.

The City of Amarillo is constantly updating their websites with information concerning the vaccines and distribution sites.