Parents say they’re willing to send kids to school in fall

About 2/3 of parents say they would send their kids to school, and support social distancing for the classroom

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of parents in three midwestern states say they would send their kids to school this fall.

A survey of nearly 1,200 parents in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois conducted by the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor found about two-thirds of parents would send their children back to school.

However, respondents from low-income households and racial-ethnic minority backgrounds were the least likely to plan to send their children back.

Among those polled, about 75 percent say they support daily temperature checks and testing if someone tested positive for the virus, and a majority support social distancing measures.

