Pandemic causing PTSD in kids

The coronavirus pandemic is causing children to have PTSD, according to a study

(FOX NEWS) — Children may be feeling the psychological effects of the coronavirus.

A new report from London-based advocacy group “The Childhood Trust” says current social distancing measures are likely to increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress in children.

Researchers say staying at home can increase a child’s risk of being exposed to domestic abuse.

Economic factors, such as food and housing insecurity, along with changes in schooling, can also have a lasting impression on children.

The childhood trust says they hope their report helps highlight areas governments can address when dealing with the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: