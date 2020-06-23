Pandemic causing PTSD in kids

(FOX NEWS) — Children may be feeling the psychological effects of the coronavirus.
A new report from London-based advocacy group “The Childhood Trust” says current social distancing measures are likely to increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress in children.
Researchers say staying at home can increase a child’s risk of being exposed to domestic abuse.
Economic factors, such as food and housing insecurity, along with changes in schooling, can also have a lasting impression on children.
The childhood trust says they hope their report helps highlight areas governments can address when dealing with the pandemic.
