Only half of Americans say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine

There's a fervent global effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, but a new poll finds just 49% of Americans would actually get one

(FOX NEWS) — Less than half of all Americans say they would get a covid-19 vaccine if one were available.

This, according to a new study from the Associated Press-NORC Center.

Analysts surveyed 1,056 people from May 14th through the 18th and found only 49 percent of the country would get vaccinated if it was an option.

The study also found 31 percent are on the fence, while 20 percent completely rule out the idea.

Saying they’re uncertain about the safety of such a new vaccine for such an uncertain and new virus.

Health experts believe there needs to be transparency about the creation of medicines to help squash fears.

The study found 72 percent of Americans believe life will only go back to normal if a vaccine is available.

But, researchers also found 42 percent of people don’t want to take a vaccine because they’re scared of contracting COVID-19 from it.

Health experts say potential vaccines currently in the works do not have particles or strains of COVID-19 in them.

It’s possible respondents’ views will change as the crisis drags on.

