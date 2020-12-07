Online registration underway for COVID-19 Vaccine Providers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, one of the first steps in the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Texas is underway.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), announced the City, has opened provider registration for entities wanting to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
The Amarillo Public Health Department urges Potter/Randall County providers, including clinics, healthcare facilities and pharmacies, to enroll to become COVID-19 vaccine providers
“This is an important first step in providing a COVID-19 vaccine in the state and for the Amarillo community in the future,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton, who was recently appointed by the Texas Commissioner of Health to the State of Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP). “It is still very early in the process, but this is great news and extremely promising for the months ahead.”
Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Texas for December. These vaccines should begin arriving on Dec. 14.
Texas providers wishing to administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to the City, must register through the portal here. Additional provider information can be found here.
For questions or additional information, the City advises a call to the DSHS COVID-19 Vaccine Provider hotline at 877-835-7750, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Emails may be sent to: COVID19VacEnroll@dshs.texas.gov
More information can be found through City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@Amarillo.gov.
