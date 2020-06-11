One blood type may offer coronavirus protection

A study finds people with this blood type has less likely to get coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Your blood type may offer your some protection against coronavirus.

Preliminary results from an ongoing study by 23-and-me shows people with type o-blood were between 9 and 18 percent less likely to test positive for the virus, compared to those with other blood types.

More than 750,000 people participated in this study, which is still recruiting for its research.

A similar report on blood type out of China was published in March and it also found people with type o-blood may be more resistant to the virus, while those with type a-blood might be more at risk.

