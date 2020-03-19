On A Roll – Toilet Paper Factory Ramps Up Production

(WPBN/NBC News) Hard work is a staple at the Great Lakes Tissue Company in Cheboygan, Michigan
That hard work has also been kicked up a notch amid the coronavirus toilet paper shortage.
“A lot of orders came in in the last couple days,” General Manager Bill McCarney said. “Lots of phone calls, lots of people looking to see if they can come here directly. We’re the only tissue manufacturer in Michigan.”
For now, the company is working with the crew it has. Reinforcements, though, are on the way.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2QqRY4l
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus in Texas: Governor Abbott virtual town hall set for tonight
- 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state
- Professionals address mental health impact amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 in Lee County, first case in Chambers County
- Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17