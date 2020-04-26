Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 5 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

by: David Davis

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, April 26.

The OSDH also confirmed five new recoveries for Texas County on Sunday, April 26.

Texas County now has 73 positive cases, 13 recoveries, and one death related to COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry11
Dallam81
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore252386
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter333644
Quay41
Randall172346
Roberts2
Roosevelt6
Sherman121
Swisher94
Texas73113
Union1
Wheeler5
TOTAL102818227
