TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, April 26.
The OSDH also confirmed five new recoveries for Texas County on Sunday, April 26.
Texas County now has 73 positive cases, 13 recoveries, and one death related to COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|3
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|11
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|25
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|252
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|333
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|172
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|6
|–
|–
|Sherman
|12
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|73
|1
|13
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|5
|TOTAL
|1028
|18
|227
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies
- Hereford confirms 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County
- Amarillo PHD confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19
- TxDOT shares sobering statistics for work zones in the Amarillo area
- Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 5 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County