Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 5 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Sunday, April 26.

The OSDH also confirmed five new recoveries for Texas County on Sunday, April 26.

Texas County now has 73 positive cases, 13 recoveries, and one death related to COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 3 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 11 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 25 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 252 3 86 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 333 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 172 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 6 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 73 1 13 Union 1 Wheeler 5 TOTAL 1028 18 227

