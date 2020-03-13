Oklahoma Panhandle State University: Contingency Plan for Course Continuation

GOODWELL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Panhandle State University President Dr. Tim Faltyn issued the following statement on COVID-19 and virtual instruction.

The safety of our students and our campus is our first priority as we continue to closely monitor the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. We are following the guidance of our local, state, national, and global health officials as we implement a contingency plan and discuss our next course of action.

While no decision has been made, we are considering the possibility of going to virtual instruction for the two weeks following spring break as a contingency plan to protect our campus community; Students are encouraged to take all of their course material with them, in the case that face-to-face classes are moved to an online format.

While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, employees, students, and residents are advised to avoid non-essential domestic travel as well as all international travel.

We continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and will provide updates to the campus community as the situation develops further.

Students with questions are encouraged to contact their advisors. Faculty and staff with questions should contact their immediate supervisor. Community members should contact Natasha Eidson at natasha.eidson@opsu.edu.