Ochiltree General Hospital announces 1st case of COVID-19 in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ochiltree General Hospital announces the first positive test of COVID-19 in Perryton, Texas.

Officials say the patient is currently in the care of the hospital.

Ochiltree General Hospital wants to remind everyone of the county they have been preparing for an outbreak and provide the best care for patients and updated information to the county.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:44 a.m. on April 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam31
Deaf Smith162
Donley248
Gray259
Hansford11
Hartley11
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore162233
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts1
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL66815128
