Ochiltree General Hospital announces 1st case of COVID-19 in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ochiltree General Hospital announces the first positive test of COVID-19 in Perryton, Texas.
Officials say the patient is currently in the care of the hospital.
Ochiltree General Hospital wants to remind everyone of the county they have been preparing for an outbreak and provide the best care for patients and updated information to the county.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:44 a.m. on April 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|16
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|25
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|162
|2
|33
|Ochiltree
|1
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|668
|15
|128
