Ochiltree General Hospital announces 1st case of COVID-19 in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ochiltree General Hospital announces the first positive test of COVID-19 in Perryton, Texas.

Officials say the patient is currently in the care of the hospital.

Ochiltree General Hospital wants to remind everyone of the county they have been preparing for an outbreak and provide the best care for patients and updated information to the county.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:44 a.m. on April 23, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 3 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Ochiltree 1 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 668 15 128

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: