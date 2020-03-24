Nursing Home Offers Visits Via Robots

Residents at Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minnesota are staying in touch with the outside world during the coronavirus outbreak in a unique way...via robot.

(KARE) She lives just ten minutes from her parent’s skilled nursing facility, yet Carla Smith can’t go in to see them.

“It feels very strange,” Carla says.

Such has been the reality since Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minnesota closed its doors to visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But on Monday Carla was back inside – virtually.

“I’m heading to the lobby where my parents are sitting,” Carla says.

Sitting by her fireplace, Carla works her laptop keyboard, steering a robot on its way to visit her parents.

Jim Smith, Carla’s 89-year-old father, is grinning ear to ear at his daughter on a video screen in place of the robot’s head. “Isn’t this amazing,” he says.

The Robot, adorned with a yellow bowtie, was hastily put into service last week at Haven Homes, but the facility’s owner, Cassia, has been experimenting with video robots for a couple of years. Eight others are also in service across the six states in which Cassia operates.

