Nurse salutes vet who died from COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fl. (FOX NEWS) — A nurse salutes the body of a veteran who died from COVID- 19.
Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida posted a photo of a nurse taking time out of his busy day to salute a fallen soldier.
The nurse Marc Kagan is also a veteran, a retired officer and US Air Force Flight nurse.
Kagan says while the patient could not receive a formal military send-off, he felt it was his duty to as a fellow service-member to stand in and salute.
