Nueces County confirms first case of delta plus variant

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nueces County health officials have confirmed the first case of the delta plus COVID-19 variant, the COVID sub-strain of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to a release from the health department, the case was a woman between 50 and 60 years old that was full vaccinated.

The release explains the delta plus variant is relatively new, and that early evidence suggested vaccines available to the public provide a high degree of protection.

The delta plus variant is similar to the existing delta variant except that it has a spike protein mutation called the K417N. Spike proteins are external bumps the virus uses to hook onto human cells. The delta plus mutation is the same one previously identified on the beta variant.

The delta plus mutation has been identified in the United Kingdom, India, South Korea and the United States.

American researchers told the Post that it’s still too early to determine whether this delta plus variant could prove more vaccine-resistant or contagious than the existing delta variant.

Nueces County health officials also confirmed the patient has now fully recovered.